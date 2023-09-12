Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has dealt Raila Odinga’s ODM Party a severe blow.

This is after it stopped ODM from expelling errant members from the party even after meeting President William Ruto and pledging loyalty to him.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo obtained orders stopping the ODM party from expelling him.

Odhiambo moved to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) to stay his expulsion.

He was among the five ODM MPs kicked out of the party for associating with Ruto. Others are Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), and Kisumu senator Prof Tom Ojienda.

In his application filed on Monday, September 11, the PPDT certified his case as urgent and stayed his application pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

“That in the interim and pending the hearing and determination of this Application, this Honorable Tribunal hereby issues interim conservatory orders staying and/or halting the implementation and/or enforcement of the decision of the 1st Respondent to expel the Complainant, Elisha Ochieng Odhiambo, from the membership of the 1st Respondent, Orange Democratic Party,” the PPDT ruled.

At the same time, the MP obtained orders barring the Registrar of Political Parties from removing him from the ODM party members list.

The Azimio coalition also suffered a blow after the MP was granted orders prohibiting his removal from a parliamentary committee.

