Friday, September 22, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has lost popularity in some of his traditional strongholds.

This is according to the latest research by TIFA which indicated that ODM has lost its political grip in Northern Kenya to President William Ruto’s UDA.

According to the report, the number of people supporting UDA in the region rose to 45 per cent in July 2023 up from 31 per cent at the same juncture the previous year.

In 2022, ODM and Jubilee were the preferred political parties in the area, with a combined popularity rate of 51 per cent compared to UDA’s 31 per cent.

“Just in late July last year, TIFA found that ODM and Jubilee combined were far more popular than was UDA (51% vs. 31%), yet now UDA is twice as popular as ODM there, with Jubilee’s support minimal,” TIFA’s report reads in parts.

In contrast, UDA has retained popularity in its strongholds.

As of July 2023, UDA was still the most popular party in the Central Rift and Mount Kenya regions with approval rates of 48 per cent and 45 per cent respectively.

Similarly, ODM’s biggest stronghold remains Nyanza where it is leading with an approval rate of 40 per cent.

The Raila-led party was also leading in Coast with an approval rate of 23 per cent with UDA close behind at 21 per cent during the period under review.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.