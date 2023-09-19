Tuesday September 19, 2023 – The recent declaration by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, ruling out street protests for another undisclosed form of protests to force the Kenya Kwanza government to lower the spiraling cost of living, has left President William Ruto even more confused.

This was revealed by former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga who indicated that his abduction had more to do with Raila Odinga than himself.

Addressing the media yesterday, Maina Njenga noted that he was questioned by his abductors who were DCI officers about his relationship with Raila Odinga.

The men, he said, “Wanted to know what Raila Odinga was planning after recently ruling out protests to pressure the government into lowering the cost of living.”

They asked Njenga if Raila was recruiting youths for political undertakings. He was also asked, he says, why they (Azimio allied Mt. Kenya MPs) were still in Azimio and sticking with the Odinga faction despite losing elections.

After several hours incommunicado, Njenga and Lakishe were released in the dark of the night.

