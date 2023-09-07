Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Comedian cum politician Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has, not in so many words, accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of betraying him.

This is after he was expelled from the ODM Party alongside his rebel friends for betraying Raila by meeting President William Ruto at State House without permission and pledging their loyalty to him.

To drive the betrayal point home, Jalang’o shared an old image of him carrying evidence boxes to the Supreme Court, when Azimio la Umoja was challenging President William Ruto’s election in court.

In the caption, Jalang’o termed the party’s verdict as a temptation and accompanied it with a bible verse.

“No trial is too heavy to lift! No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man.

“God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation, he will also provide a way of escape, so that you may be able to endure it. CORINTHIANS 10:13,” the Langata lawmaker said.

His ouster puts to rest speculations that emerged after a video of the lawmaker having a good time with the party leader Raila Odinga went viral on the internet.

