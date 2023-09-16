Saturday September 16, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has dismissed President William Ruto’s economic interventions designed to bring down the high cost of living.

Addressing the Press yesterday, Raila explained that Ruto’s intervention in the agricultural sector is one of the most ambiguous, and will not lead to anything substantial in addressing the cost of living.

He asked Kenyans to prepare for the rising cost of unga despite a projected bumper harvest.

“As long as the government has not resolved the price of food and fuel, the cost of living will not come down. No amount of fertilizer will lower the cost of food as long as the cost of fuel remains unchecked,” Raila claimed.

According to Raila, the Kenya Kwanza administration should have lowered the cost of fuel which is largely used by farmers to power their tractors, harvesters, and other machinery.

He explained that when fuel prices go up, so do the costs of production. This can make it more difficult for farmers to make a profit, and they may be forced to pass on the higher costs to consumers in the form of higher prices for agricultural products.

According to him, farmers may be forced to reduce the amount of land they cultivate or the number of crops they plant, hence leading to lower yields, which can also drive-up prices.

“Diesel is one of the highest costs in farming. Even if you give the citizen a bag of fertilizer but make it impossible for her or him to plough an acre of land, you have not solved the problem,” Raila warned.

He noted that even transportation of food products, especially, maize from farms to market places will be higher, and will make it more expensive for consumers to buy agricultural products.

Raila also observed that the newly announced fuel prices will most likely contribute to inflation, which is a general increase in prices. This can make it more expensive for everyone to buy food, including imported agricultural products.

The Kenyan DAILY POST