Friday, September 1, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged the Western Kenya region to be decisive and firm in their decision to support President William Ruto and his agenda for the nation.

Speaking during a meeting with Luhya leaders at Kakamega State Lodge, Mudavadi noted that they stood a better chance to benefit from President Ruto’s administration as compared to the previous regimes which he says did not prioritize the needs of the people of Western Kenya.

“Let us not blow hot and cold at the same time. We need to assure the President and his government that we are fully behind him and we will support the transformation agenda he has envisaged for this country.”

“We should be aware that President Ruto means well for our region and that is the reason why he has created time, and out of his tight schedule, come to listen to us, reason with us and talk to us about how we should move along together on matters development,” Mudavadi stated.

The meeting that was convened by President Ruto was to mark the culmination of the 5-day tour of the Western Kenya region where the leaders through the governors presented various memoranda for consideration by the President.

“I want to thank President William Ruto and the team that has made this tour a success. We held a key cabinet meeting here in Kakamega at the heart of the Mulembe nation and I want to assure our people that to of the Cabinet agenda were issues relating to our region,” said Mudavadi.

He urged the people of Western Kenya to emulate what other regions are focusing on as far as unity of purpose is concerned, saying the ultimate goal should be how the locals benefit from the distribution of the national resources.

The Kenyan DAILY POST