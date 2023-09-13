Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – The Australian prosecution has withdrawn the murder charges it preferred against Quincy Timberlake and opted to charge him with manslaughter.

Timberlake, who was scheduled to face trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court this week, stunned the court by entering a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter on Tuesday.

He was accused of killing his three-year-old Sinclair at his home in Brisbane, Australia.

In Australia, manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment.

However, it remains uncertain whether Timberlake will receive the full 25-year sentence.

This is after a medical assessment diagnosed him with psychosis and schizophrenia.

The medical conditions were revealed during pre-trial discussions.

It’s also worth noting that Timberlake has already spent nearly a decade in prison since his arrest – three months after his son’s tragic death.

Initially, both Timberlake and his wife, Esther Arunga, had claimed that their son had fallen down the stairs.

However, conflicting information from emergency services led Arunga to change her statement.

She admitted that their son had been struck in the stomach and thrown against the wall by Timberlake.

As a result, Arunga was convicted of being an accessory to manslaughter, since there was no evidence during the investigation to suggest that she had harmed her son.

He is now set to be sentenced on September 29 for manslaughter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.