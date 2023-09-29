Friday, September 29, 2023 – President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian government to stage its first nationwide nuclear attack exercise across 11 time zones in preparation for potential nuclear war.

The exercise is scheduled to take place on October 3 and will see Vladimir Putin’s regime present the West as a nuclear aggressor.

The one-day nuclear attack exercise, which has only ever been done region by region, will include preparation for the destruction of up to 70% of Russian housing stock and life support facilities.

The exercise will assume the scenario that martial law has been introduced in Russia and that the country has gone through full mobilisation.

The scenario for the test reads: ‘In some constituent entities [regions] of the Russian Federation, as a result of emergencies or other types of physical impact, complete destruction of life support facilities and up to 70% of the housing stock is possible’.

It envisions ‘accidents at hydraulic structures, chemically and radiation hazardous facilities’ resulting in ‘secondary hazards’.

Civil servants and regional officials will be ordered to organise ‘non-staff emergency rescue teams’, endure food and medical supplies, and protection from radioactive protection.

The document further warns: ‘The risk of armed conflicts escalating into local and regional wars, including those involving nuclear powers, is increasing.

‘The threat to the safety of the population is posed by the risk of the use by a possible by the enemy of modern long-range means of defeat, as well as possible attacks using unmanned aerial and watercraft.’

The Putin regime had ‘taken a decision to develop measures aimed at increasing the readiness of civil defence forces and means to take measures to protect the population, material and cultural property on the territory of the Russian Federation, including general evacuation from danger zones.’

Putin reportedly has several bunkers in his palaces in preparation for nuclear war as well as a fleet of ‘Doomsday’ Il-80 Maxdome aircraft.

The exercise is being held four days before Putin celebrates turning 71 as the dictator is spending 40% of his state budget on the army, police and intelligence services amid the war against Ukraine.