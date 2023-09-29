Friday, September 29, 2023 – Former Attorney General, Prof. Githu Muigai, has supported the creation of the Office of the Opposition Leader when he appeared before the National Delegation Committee (NDC) on Thursday.

Githu, who now teaches law at the University of Nairobi, stated that in a mature democracy, the opposition needs to shadow the government, adding that they take over in the next election in most instances.

“Finally, do I oppose the setting up of the office of the leader of the official opposition? No, I don’t oppose it at all. Actually, it makes politics neater. The truth is in a democracy, the opposition is a government in waiting, and therefore, the opposition has shadow cabinet ministers. They should be operating in parliament shadowing other cabinet ministers,” he said.

The eloquent lawyer further opined that the opposition leader should be given a high-security clearance only rivaled by the head of state.

He observed that the opposition leader should receive security briefs like the president, adding that the office was technically part of the government.

“In a democracy, the leader of the opposition the leader of the opposition has such high-level security clearance that he is briefed the same way the President is briefed.

“If there are national security questions, internal and external threats, if there are visiting delegates, and so on he is briefed the leader of the opposition is briefed. The opposition is not a hostile group of people but part and parcel of government,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST