Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Former Attorney General, Prof Githu Muigai has called for the reduction of counties and constituencies in the country to avoid wastage of taxpayers’ money.

Appearing before the National Delegates Conference (NDC) chaired by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah on Thursday, Githu asked for the reduction to save taxpayers the cost of running many electoral units.

“My personal view is that we have too many people in parliament and too many constituencies. We should be reducing the number of constituencies and counties, they are costing us a lot of money and some of them are not viable,” the lawyer noted.

The senior counsel also objected to the calls for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman to be a lawyer.

Githu also noted that he has no problem with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s role in the government.

“I have no problem with the Prime Cabinet Secretary post, I think it is a way of organizing a cabinet, the committee sittings are very difficult to coordinate, the president is busy and the deputy president is busily deputizing him,” Githu remarked.

