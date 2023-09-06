Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of singer Elvis Presley has again denied becoming intimate with him at the age of 14.

Speaking during a presser at the Venice Film Festival, just before Sofia Coppola’s new film “Priscilla” was screened, Priscilla disclosed that she began meeting Elvis at the age of 14, but didn’t get intimate with the singer who was 24 at the time.

She said what made Elvis drawn to her was the fact she would listen to him and let him pour his heart to her, something that led to them continuing to see each other even after Elvis came back to the States following a deployment in Germany, where they first linked.

Priscilla maintained that Elvis respected the fact she was just a teen.

Many have criticized Elvis alleging he was a scummy guy for zeroing in on a young girl, but clearly, Priscilla has no regrets even now calling him the love of her life, and saying she was drawn to him even after they divorced.

This new film is supposed to show the “darker” sides of Elvis and word is his estate is not happy with the portrayal here, as they feel it paints him in a bad light.