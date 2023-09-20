Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – A video of Pretty Mike caressing women’s butts in a club has got social media users talking, with many saying he is going overboard.

The socialite, who likes to get people talking with his outlandish entrance to social events, was filmed talking to two women in a club.

The video begins innocently, with him speaking to a curvy woman. Another woman then approaches to greet him and he hugs her and touches her butt. As she makes to leave, he pulls her in for another hug and then touches her butt again.

He then returns to his conversation with the first woman and moves his hand to her butt, rubbing and patting it as they spoke.

Watch the video below.