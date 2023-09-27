Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – President Biden’s German shepherd, Commander, has again bitten a Secret Service staff member.

The Secret Service said in a statement on Tuesday, September 26, that the attack happened on Monday night and the officer was treated at the complex. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said;

“Yesterday around 8pm, a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten.”

This is the 11th time the dog has bitten a guard at the White House or the Biden family home. The White House press secretary has previously blamed the attacks on the stress of living at the White House.

None of the injuries described in the 194 pages of emails were described as serious. The other Biden dog, Major, has also been involved in numerous biting incidents with Secret Service agents.

He has since been moved out of the White House and now lives with Biden family friends. Commander arrived at the White House in 2021 as a puppy. He was a gift from Mr Biden’s brother, James.

The First Family also have a cat named Willow.