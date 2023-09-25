Monday, September 25, 2023 – One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s apologists has urged Mt Kenyans leaders who are planning to vie on the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party ticket during the 2027 General Election to prepare to go home.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Monday, University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora said UDA is becoming unpopular in the Mt Kenya region and it will be a fatal political mistake for leaders who will try to use the ‘yellow party’ to seek re-election.

“If you are from the Mt Kenya region, prepare yourself for a defeat if you are running on a UDA ticket,” Manyora said.

Manyora ‘s sentiments come at a time when a huge number of Mt Kenya residents have expressed displeasure with President William Ruto’s administration for failing to tame the high cost of living and mass unemployment in the country.

