Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Kourtney Kardashian has praised doctors for ‘saving her baby’s life’ as she breaks silence after being rushed to the hospital during the final trimester.

The 44-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a black and white snap of herself and her 47-year-old musician husband holding hands on a hospital bed.

She captioned the image : ‘I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.

‘I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.’

Kourtney then went on to reveal that despite having pregnancy complications before she still wasn’t ready for what had happened.

The mother-of-three continued: ‘As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.

‘I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

‘Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.’

On Friday, Travis’ band Blink-182 announced the postponement of some European tour dates because of an ‘urgent family matter’ that forced him to dash home.

Travis took to Twitter on Wednesday to write: ‘God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.’

An insider told People the reality star is ‘back home now with her kids’ after she was pictured departing a Los Angeles-area hospital with her husband Travis.

‘She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too,’ the source added.