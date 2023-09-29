Friday, September 29, 2023 – Police are hunting down city lawyer, Raymond Nduga after a video of him viciously attacking his girlfriend along Tsavo Skywalk along Ngong road went viral.

In the fast-trending video that has caused an uproar online, Raymond is seen having a brief argument with his girlfriend, who is seated across from him, before standing up and proceeding to slap her repeatedly.

As she attempts to explain herself and calm him down, the man increases the intensity of his slaps, repeating, “Leave this place!”.

Netizens have been calling for the arrest of Raymond after the video went viral.

Cops were filmed camping outside his apartment as they sought to arrest him.

He is reportedly on the run.

Watch video.

