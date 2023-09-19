Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Popular Genge musician Herbert Nakitare popularly known as Nonini has apologized to Kenyans for supporting President William Ruto in last year’s presidential election.

In a post on his X page on Monday, Nonini asked Kenyans to forgive him for supporting Ruto, who is taking the country in the wrong direction.

Nonini said Ruto has failed Kenyans terribly since the economy is performing badly.

“Looking back at how our country is going a year down the line with this government. I want to share my apology loudly to Kenyans for supporting this government and some leaders you know I did,” Nonini said.

“It takes a strong person to admit they were wrong and Niko is ready for any matusi hapo kwa comments but at least Niko bold enough Ku admit mambo Kenya sio poa and some of our leaders have failed us Terribly. Poleni Sana WaKenya wenzangu,” Nonini added.

Nonini’s apologies come just days after the latest survey revealed that the majority of Kenyans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

The survey by research firm Infotrak last week showed that 53 percent of Kenyans think the country is not doing well, while another 30 percent think Kenya is on the right track.

