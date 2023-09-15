Friday, 15 September 2023 – Cabinet Secretaries in Ruto’s Government are reportedly living large, even as millions of Kenyans struggle to make ends meet.

According to Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai, all the CSs have enrolled their children in expensive schools abroad.

Their children are studying in UK, Australian, and US schools.

“One thing common in Ruto’s cabinet, all the children of ministers are UK, Australian or US schools,” Alai wrote.

“ Unlike others who took their kids to local high-cost schools, Kenyan kwanza leaders don’t want their kids to study in Kenya,” he added.

This is not the first time that Cabinet Secretaries serving the current regime have been put on the spot for living posh lifestyles amid economic turmoil.

Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has been spotted in various public functions wearing a wristwatch worth Ksh 3 million and rocking pricey designer shoes.

Check out Alai’s tweet.

