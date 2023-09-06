Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Police are investigating Kanye West and his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori after they were caught on camera in a ”compromising position’ during their Italian holiday.

The couple sparked controversy last week in the romantic city of Venice after West exposed his bare buttocks while on a boat and Bianca was seen kneeling in front of him.

In other images, the American rapper, 46, was seen seated at the back of a river taxi while Australian Bianca, 28, had her head in his lap.

A Venice police source said: ‘There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished.

‘The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe.

‘You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat and we will be asking him what he saw as well.

‘The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant embassies.

‘The offence being investigated is acts contrary to public decency which is punishable by an administrative sanction.’

Elisabetta Pesce, councillor for public security in Venice, told MailOnline: ‘Without any shadow of doubt what we saw from the couple was a lack of respect for Venice, which is the most enchanting city in the world.’

A source close to the city’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro said: ‘By chance the monthly meeting on public security is imminent and this sort of behaviour will be discussed.

‘Venice is famous for being one of the most beautiful cities in the world and we expect tourists to maintain a respectable level of decency when visiting.

‘These public acts of spectacle are not what we or the millions of tourists who come here each year wish to see and we take a very dim view of it.

‘We can only hope that the prosecutor imposes a fine and then the couple will think long and hard about their behaviour if they return to Venice in the future.’

A spokesman for Venezia Turismo Motascafi – the firm that owned the boat the couple were on, said that it was ‘completely unaware’ of the incident.

They added the pair would have been kicked off the boat if the driver had noticed their public exposure.

It went on: ‘The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities.

‘If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.’

The Italian rental company noted that the ‘third person on board the taxi’ who was riding with Ye and Ms Censori had ‘obstructed the captain’s view’ to the back of the boat.

The company has since banned the couple from using their boats in the future.

‘We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. Mr West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.’