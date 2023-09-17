Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Police have arrested a 35-year-old security guard, Thabo Molobela, who was on the run after allegedly shooting six family members and killing two in Limpopo, South Africa.

The suspect was arrested at Santeng village, outside Sekororo in Limpopo on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

According to reports, the suspect and his wife had marital problems which remained unsolved when he allegedly then resorted to shooting her, their child as well as her sister and cousin.

The horrific incident took place while these family members were in a car and were about to leave Makgophong village in Magatle on 19 August 2023 at around 19h00.

Unfortunately, the wife’s cousin and sister succumbed to the injuries while she and her one-year-old child remained in critical condition.

The two deceased were identified as Reneilwe Phogole aged 39 (cousin) and Adelaide Mapulane aged 29 (sister).

It is alleged that on that fateful day, the couple residing in the same village (Makgophong) met to try to resolve their issues but later on, the suspect attacked the family.

In the early hours of 14 September 2023, members of the Provincial Tracking Team, Provincial Murder and Robbery, and Magatle Detectives jointly with Private Securities and Farm Watch conducted an Intelligence-led operation following leads.

The suspect was traced at Santeng village in Hoedspruit outside Sekororo. When Police arrived, he allegedly shot himself trying to commit suicide but Police managed to disarm him.

He was quickly transported to the local hospital for medical assistance. He is now discharged and detained in custody.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has hailed the operational team that traced and arrested the suspect.

“We commend the members for arresting the suspect, which brings us closer to justice for the victims. Let’s continue to open up when experiencing marital issues by consulting with professionals for help,” said Lieutenant General Hadebe.

The suspect will appear before the Magatle Magistrate’s Court soon facing charges of two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.