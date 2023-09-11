Monday, September 11, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando wa Kabando, has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to come out and explain whether he met President William Ruto at night in Mombasa as alleged by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

In a social media post on Monday, Kabando said Raila needs to tell his people the truth about whether he has personally met Ruto.

He said what they do not want to come up with is another form of the failed Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

“Dear Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga: Now, in the 2022 Presidential Election, you & we know why and how, we, regrettably, lost to Rais Ruto. You say you haven’t met Ruto yet. Ruto’s office PS says you met Ruto at night secretly in Mombasa.

“You owe us the truth. We don’t want another BBI fraud,” Kabando said.

Kabando was reacting to a video where Omollo questioned why Raila was punishing leaders from the community for working with Ruto’s government.

The powerful PS alleged that Raila also met President Ruto in Mombasa.

Ruto and Raila have never publicly admitted to having any meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.