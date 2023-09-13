Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – One of the outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance bloggers is a guest of the state after he was arrested for defaming Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The blogger by the name Karen Wanjiku on his X page was arrested on Friday last week at Elmwood Heights apartment.

“My account is not hacked. I was picked up by DCI officers from my apartment at Elmwood Heights on Friday. The complaint is DP President Rigathi Gachagua. I’ve been charged with publication of false information.” The blogger said in a tweet.

‘Wanjiku’ said that he was booked at the Muthaiga Police Station where he was later presented before a Milimani Court where he took a plea over the alleged post about the DP

“My plea hearing took place yesterday at Milimani Law Court No. 5. The ruling happened this morning. My mention is on 26th September 2023. Court Number 5. It’s time for the ODM party to do right by me. Please send help I can’t spend another night here!!! @edwinsifuna @RailaOdinga.” She posted.

The blogger’s real name is Silvance Abeta and he published a tweet claiming Rigathi Gachagua was planning to assassinate Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro over the ongoing Mt Kenya political kingpin duel.

The blogger is unable to raise a bond of Sh 50,000

