Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – A gender reveal party in Mexico sadly ended in tragedy when a plane used during the celebration crashed in front of cheering guests.

The incident happened as a couple in San Pedro, Sinaloa, prepared to receive news of their baby’s gender.

The viral video showed excited attendees recording the expecting parents’ reaction. As the Cessna plane came into the frame filling the sky with pink smoke, its left wing appeared to turn upwards and the aircraft spiralled out of control before it came crashing down.

Before realizing the tragedy, the couple continued to embrace while family members congratulated them.

According to local outlet Linea Directa, the pilot, who has since been identified as 32-year-old Luis Ángel N, became trapped in the wreckage.

Luis Angel N was the only person in the small plane, local media reports. He was found lying in the rubble after the crash.

He was rushed to hospital where he sadly died, according to the Aviation Safety Network.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the crash.