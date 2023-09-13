Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – A 38-year-old lady is in police custody after she stabbed her boyfriend five times in Kagio town after an argument.

Kirinyaga West sub-county police commander Moses Koskei confirmed the incident and said the woman, who is a barmaid in the town, surrendered to the police after committing the heinous act.

“She stabbed her boyfriend five times; two times in his left thigh, two times in his right thigh, and the fifth time she stabbed him in his private parts,” Koskei said.

The police said they are seeking assistance from the suspect to recover the murder weapon.

Police believe she hid the weapon after stabbing her boyfriend.

Below are photos of the deceased man.

