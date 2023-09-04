Monday, September 4, 2023 – A Kenyan nursing student identified as Matilda Chebet alias Kiki was found murdered in her house in Stuttgart, Germany.

The 32-year-old lady was living in a nursing home where she helped terminally ill people.

A neighbour who hadn’t seen her for three days became curious after he saw flies on her door and called the police.

Police responded to the distress call and broke into the house, where they found her decomposing body.

Her boyfriend, who is believed to be the main suspect in the murder, is in police custody.

Kenyans living in Germany have launched an online fundraiser to help bring her body home.

The deceased lady was preparing to sit her final exams this week and had big dreams according to friends.

May her soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.