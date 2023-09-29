Friday, September 29, 2023 – The 15-year-old girl who was stabbed to death by a 17-year-old boy on the bus to school has been pictured and named.

Elianne Andam was attacked at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, while on the number 60 bus on her way to school in Croydon, England.

A 17-year-old boy who knew Elianne was arrested just over an hour after the attack.

Today, September 28, Elianne’s aunt Marian spoke of her family’s “heartbreak” at the tragic death.

She told The Mirror: “This is a tragedy. It hasn’t sunk in yet for my sister. She wanted to be a lawyer. She went to a private school and had a great future ahead of her. My sister paid for her education.

“She was a lovely girl, loved gymnastics. She loved doing her hair. We are all devastated by this. We are a big family and we are all here for my sister.

“We can’t comprehend the heartbreak of the last 24 hours. She went to school and didn’t come home.”

Elianne was a pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift School, a private girls’ school in Croydon. She was less than a mile away from the school gates when she was killed.

The school said in a statement: “We are deeply shocked by the senseless and tragic death of our much-loved and valued friend and pupil.

“It will take some time for the Old Palace community to come to terms with this terrible news, and we will offer support to our pupils as we try to do so.

“Above all, we send our love and deepest sympathies to the girl’s family at this unimaginably distressing time.”

A bus driver and passers-by battled to save Elianne but she tragically died at the scene just minutes after the attack.

Witnesses said a row erupted on the bus after the boy tried to give a bouquet of flowers to his former girlfriend.