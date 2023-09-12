Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – 20-year-old Mercy Momanyi is nursing injuries at Bosongo Hospital in Kisii after she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

Mercy’s boyfriend, Sheldone Benja, who lives in America, reportedly assaulted her after a disagreement.

She suffered second-degree burns from boiling water allegedly poured on her body by her ruthless boyfriend.

The boyfriend’s family is making threats and offering to cover her hospital bills, only if she agrees to drop the case.

It is also alleged that her boyfriend has fled the country.

Watch the heartbreaking video courtesy of Citizen TV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.