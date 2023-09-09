Saturday, September 9, 2023 – A secondary school teacher reportedly committed suicide inside the school compound.

The deceased was a teacher at Kakrao Secondary School in Migori.

A social media user announced his death on Facebook.

He wrote,” Why would a teacher decide to commit suicide inside the school compound?

“Pole sana mwalimu. Kakrao secondary school teacher”.

His death comes at a time when thousands of civil servants are grappling with punitive taxes introduced by President Ruto.

