Saturday, September 9, 2023 – A secondary school teacher reportedly committed suicide inside the school compound.
The deceased was a teacher at Kakrao Secondary School in Migori.
A social media user announced his death on Facebook.
He wrote,” Why would a teacher decide to commit suicide inside the school compound?
“Pole sana mwalimu. Kakrao secondary school teacher”.
His death comes at a time when thousands of civil servants are grappling with punitive taxes introduced by President Ruto.
