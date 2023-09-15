Friday, September 15, 2023 – A kind-hearted man identified as Mc Wanyoike Wa Mugure has touched the hearts of Kenyans after he transformed the life of a mentally unstable man who was living in the streets.

He bumped into the man as he was running his errands in Makuyu, Murang’a County.

Wanyoike picked up the man and took him to a rehabilitation centre.

The man’s life has totally transformed.

Wanyoike has even handed over a new house to him.

Taking to Facebook account, the philanthropic man wrote,” You won’t believe this is the madman I collected in Makuyu Muranga..Murigu is completely transformed he’s back to his senses..he will have another chance to live…we can only give God all the glory..house handover was very successful..congratulations to Mr Murigu for a successful resurrection”.

Before.

After.

