Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Actor and comedian Pete Davidson is reportedly causing his “inner circle” to worry about him due to his recent behavior.

The 29-year-old comic has been open about his recent stint in rehab, revealing that it marks his seventh visit to rehab.

According to a report, a source expressed concerns that some of his friends have enabled his behavior, citing instances like openly discussing ketamine use post-rehab.

They questioned Davidson’s maturity in facing his issues and the potential consequences of not taking them seriously.

According to an unnamed source who spoke with The U.S. Sun, there are concerns about Pete Davidson and the company he keeps.

The insider explained: “His buddies, these friends he has around him, they are enabling him and they aren’t being honest with him.”

Providing an example, the insider continued, “He came out of rehab and he immediately started talking about how he had taken ketamine to treat his depression and these people who are always around him didn’t think that was a big deal. It wasn’t a big deal until of course it blew up and became a problem for his fresh out of rehab image.”

The source added, “If he doesn’t start taking his issues seriously, he could wind up killing himself from drugs.”

The insider continued, “At the end of the day, I feel bad for him. The drug situation is his own issue, and I don’t think he understands it all comes crashing down.”

“Look, he’s actually a good guy. He’s great with kids, he’s fun, but I just don’t think he lives in reality when it comes to the issues he’s dealing with,” the insider concluded.