Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – As you keep making noise about the high cost of living that has been exacerbated by the high fuel prices, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is swimming in money and changing vehicles like clothes.

Gachagua is set to buy brand-new vehicles and office equipment after he put the old ones up for auction.

In a notice published on Tuesday, the Office of the Deputy President announced an auction of government vehicles and assorted office equipment.

The office listed the items up for auction including unserviceable motor vehicles, old tyres, assorted building materials, furniture, and assorted scrap metals.

The public auction, which will be conducted on October 6, 2023, will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Harambee House Annex Car Parking, Nairobi.

Interested applicants are required to pay a refundable deposit of Ksh50,000 payable in the form of cash at the Cash Office, Office of the Deputy President Harambee House Annex Nairobi during normal working office hours.

Interested bidders are advised to visit the office to access the catalog containing the details of the items to be auctioned, conditions of sale, and date of viewing.

Astorion Auctioneers have been appointed to conduct the auction of the items. Those seeking clarification on the sale of the items can contact either Astorion Auctioneers or the Office of the Deputy President.

Those interested are required to inspect the items for disposal during office hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The tender documents can be retrieved at the procurement office on first-floor wing B Room 11, Harambee House Annex, Nairobi.

Duly completed documents must be deposited at the DP’s office in a sealed envelope clearly marked with the reference number.

Interested bidders should submit the documents on or before October 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Late applications will be rejected.

