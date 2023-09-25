Monday, September 25, 2023 – Renowned digital and media consultant, Pauline Njoroge has blasted the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government after the prices of coffee dropped by 31 percent.

Data from Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) shows the average price recorded in August 2022 was Sh 266.32 per kilo but has now dropped by about 31 percent to Sh 183.41 for the same quantity during the most recent auction.

On Sunday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua tried to lie to Mt Kenya residents that the prices of coffee depreciated due to a few cartels who are still controlling the international coffee market.

But Njoroge, who is also a fierce critic of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime, laughed off Gachagua’s remarks saying they thought they were smarter than Uhuru who almost stabilized coffee prices in the country.

Njoroge challenged President Ruto and his deputy that if they were smarter than Uhuru, they should just return coffee prices to where the former President left them.

“These people used to think that they were smarter than Uhuru. One year later they have failed spectacularly and are now giving all manner of excuses. why can’t they take coffee prices to where Uhuru left them?,” Njoroge stated.

