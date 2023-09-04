Monday, September 4, 2023 – Below is a post by East Africa Data Handlers CEO George Njoroge on his Twitter account, revealing what has been happening in the intensive care unit of a renowned hospital in Nairobi.

In the intensive care unit of a renowned hospital in Nairobi, there has been some very strange pattern: regardless of a patient’s health state, in one specific bed, everyone has been dying nearly daily at precisely at 7 a.m.

This strange phenomenon baffled the medical staff so much that it became apparent to everyone who went into that bed they’d most likely die the next morning at 7 a.m.

Someone leaked this to families who’ve been calling in spiritual help but to no avail.

Determined to uncover the mystery, a team of doctors this weekend decided to clandestinely observe the bed as the crucial hour approached.

Some clutched crosses and prayer books, hoping to ward off any evil forces.

Others, more skeptical, readied their cameras, tablets, and smartphones, eager to document every second.

At the stroke of 7 a.m., the door to the ICU creaked open. Mama Wafula, the cleaner who began her shift at this exact hour, entered the room.

To the doctors’ shock, she casually unplugged the life support system from the wall and connected her Samsung phone charger.

It’s often said: “If you think education is expensive, try ignorance.”

