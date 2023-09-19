Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Fast-rising Kikuyu pastor Benson Gathungu alias Kiengei has acquired a multi-million truck, months after opening his own church along Eastern bypass after leaving AIPCA church over leadership wrangles.

He shared photos of the truck on social media and said it will help him to spread the gospel far and wide.

Muigai Wa Njoroge recently accused Kiengei of using his church to exploit his followers financially, claims that he vehemently denied.

See photos of the truck.

