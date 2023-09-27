Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – A panty snatcher was caught on camera repeatedly going through dryers in an apartment’s laundry room before making off with dozens of pairs of women’s underwear.

The unidentified thief was captured on surveillance cameras targeting the same apartment building on East 64th Street in Manhattan, New York, at least twice this month.

Footage shows the man walking into the laundry room of the building on Sept. 5 before opening one of the running dryers and rummaging through it. He could be seen hand-picking a dozen pairs of panties and pushing them into a black bag before turning his attention to the second dryer.

The theft was only discovered after a female tenant returned to collect her laundry and noticed that nearly all of her underwear had vanished.

“My super at first thought I was crazy, but there are security cameras all over and we looked through the footage,” the woman told The Post, adding that the man doesn’t live in the building.

“He didn’t seem threatening, but extremely creepy to only be stealing underwear.”

When the man suddenly showed up again on Sept. 20, he was immediately spotted by the building’s maintenance man.

Surveillance videos showed the maintenance guy and superintendent waiting to confront the panty snatcher as he emerged from the laundry room before chasing him from the building.

Another man walking his dog tried unsuccessfully to grab hold of the thief’s backpack before he fled, the footage shows.