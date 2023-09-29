Friday, September 29, 2023 – Four former IEBC commissioners have maintained that the integrity of the 2022 presidential election in which William Ruto was controversially declared as winner was compromised.

Appearing before the National Dialogue Committee, the infamous Cherera Four said the election was done in an opaque manner and the outcome would have been different.

In their presentation to the committee, the four, former vice chair Juliana Cherera, former commissioners; Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya, and commissioner Irene Masit said they were forced to quit after they questioned the process that led to the declaration of presidential results.

“It was the commission to tally and the chair (Chebukati) to declare the results. Unfortunately, we were not allowed to do that,” Wanderi told the committee.

Wanderi was accompanied by Nyang’aya when making the presentation. Cherera and Masit joined the meeting virtually.

Wanderi added all commissioners were required to sign form 34 C, which had a summary of presidential results from all constituencies.

“That form was never availed to us. What we got was a form containing a summary of the results from all counties,” he added.

“It was unfair for us to be forced out. We hope the matter will be looked into.”

The four commissioners rejected the presidential results announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on August 15, 2022, claiming the final tallying of the results was marred with discrepancies and irregularities.

They also filed affidavits supporting Raila Odinga’s Azimio’s unsuccessful petition challenging President William Ruto’s win at the Supreme Court.

Former IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati has insisted that the four dissenting commissioners were attempting to subvert the will of Kenyans.

