Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Mwingi Central Member of Parliament Gideon Mulyungi was involved in a heated argument with an Instagram slay queen after he left her stranded in Karen at night.

The flashy slay queen identified as Sarah Kerubo on Instagram had been invited by the MP for a paid hook-up.

However, the controversial MP was not impressed with the manner she was dressed.

He cancelled the hook-up and left her stranded.

In the video, the lady is heard pleading with the MP to give her money to take a cab, claiming that where she lives is not safe at night.

“You are the one who invited me here. What do I do?. I don’t have any money to facilitate my transport back home,’’ she was heard saying while shedding tears.

She called out the MP for mistreating her and claimed that she wa selling her body to take care of her child.

