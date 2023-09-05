Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – A notorious thug suspected to be the ring leader of a notorious gang that has been terrorizing city residents, has been arrested by sleuths based at DCI Nairobi regional command.

Luis Otieno aka Lui Borura Nyaoiri who has a case pending before court was arrested following a spate of house breakings and burglaries reported within Kayole Sub-County, where victims have lost valuables worth thousands of shillings.



The thug who was arrested while driving a Mazda Demio registration number KDM 790K that had earlier on been fitted with a different number KDD 790K, led the officers to his house whereupon search, assorted wristwatches, an antique guns frame wall hanging, mobile phones, tablets, flash disks, earpods, earphones, Nine (9) rolls of substance suspected to be psychotropic substance among other items were recovered.



The operation to arrest his accomplices and bring them to justice is on course.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.



