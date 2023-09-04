Monday, September 4, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is preparing for his retirement from a long odyssey in politics and the Luo Council of Elders is looking for his successor.

Raila Odinga, 78, has been at the center of Kenya’s politics for over 4 decades and he has been jailed for nine years for fighting for democracy in the country.

The former Premier has also unsuccessfully vied for the presidency five times

Last week, Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Dr. Oburu Odinga, hinted that Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi is the man best placed to succeed Raila Odinga when he exits the political scene.

“Leaders grow like mushrooms, look at how Opiyo Wandayi is growing. Nothing is going to block him from ascending to the top leadership because we have now left it to him.

“These are now the people that will guide us and give us direction. We must sit and see him shine because no leader is elected. Even Raila was not elected, he just came to be,” Oburu said.

Wandayi has come out to deny the claims, noting that whereas he respects Oburu’s statement, he is not ready to be the Luo leader.

“I have never aspired to be an ethnic community leader even as I take pride in being a Luo.

“I respect Oburu Oginga’s remarks and his confidence in my abilities.

“I continue to champion the needs of the Luo community the same way do for the rest of Kenyans,” Wandayi told a local daily on Sunday.

