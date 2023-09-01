Friday, September 1, 2023 – Former Kakamega County Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has dismissed claims that he was arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) sleuths over the misappropriation of Sh 1.3 billion.

Last week, Oparanya was a guest of the state after being locked at EACC headquarters at the Integrity Center before he was released.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Oparanya denied that he was arrested and said he had gone to the offices to look for his children’s phones that had been confiscated.

“It turned out they had also come to Butere and taken all the phones, even my children’s.

“Those phones made me go to the integrity center because the children were crying and wanted their phones back.

“They said they had written down the phones they had taken and now they couldn’t return them until I spoke to their boss.

“That’s why I went to the integrity centre to follow up on my children’s phones.

“And I waited until they gave me those phones. I was waiting for the phone.

“It turned out they had also taken my wife, Mama Priscilla’s phone,” Oparanya said.

However, EACC has clarified that Oparanya was being investigated over the alleged misappropriation of Sh 1.3 billion during his tenure as the Kakamega county boss.

