Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka was among hundreds of guests invited to State House Nairobi to have dinner with President William Ruto on Tuesday.

In photos trending on social media, Kalonzo was seen enjoying light moments with Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Attorney General Justin Muturi, and Lands CS Zachariah Mwangi.

The presence of Kalonzo at the State House came days after the former Vice President said he now recognizes Ruto as the fifth president of Kenya.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of nominated Taita Taveta MCA Constance Mwandawiro, Kalonzo said he now recognize Ruto as President following his commitment to the ongoing bipartisan talks between the government and opposition.

According to Kalonzo, the Head of State had shown maturity and statesmanship by supporting the national dialogue despite resistance from his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

He said the opposition would wait for the 2027 polls to try their luck on the presidency.

“We congratulate the president for putting his foot down and supporting the continuation of the talks,” Kalonzo stated.

“Because of his (Ruto’s) stand, we recognise him and we will wait for the next time because who knows? God’s plans may be with us next,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.