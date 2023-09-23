Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has issued a shoot-to-kill order against bandits in the troubled Baringo County.

Speaking during the opening of the Akwichatis General Service Unit (GSU) Camp in Silale Ward, Tiaty Constituency, Kindiki ordered police to shoot bandits without any fear because he would protect them.

“Any criminal who will try to use a weapon to shoot or try to harm a police officer will go on a one-way trip. We will buy him a ticket on a journey where you don’t come back,” he said.

The CS noted that the security agencies manning the regions would deal with the criminals causing havoc in the North Rift region.

“The Government will not profile or criminalize any community. Security officers must with law-abiding citizens to identify the few criminal elements who terrorize innocent residents, impoverish them economically, and taint the image of an entire community,” the CS said.

According to the CS, counties in the North Rift that have been gazetted as hotspots for banditry remain operation zones as operation Maliza Uhalifu continues.

This comes just days after President William Ruto threatened to send some people to heaven for exploiting sugar cane farmers in Western Kenya.

Kindiki further warned individuals financing the operations of criminal gangs in the region, calling on the security officers to arrest and prosecute those found to be supporting the illegal activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST