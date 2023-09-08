Friday, September 8, 2023 – One person is in critical condition after being shot during rapper Lil Baby’s concert at FedEx Forum arena in Memphis, Tenn. on Thursday night, September 7.

The Memphis Police Department posted on social media that officers responded to a report of a shooting at 10:23 p.m. at 191 Beale Street, which is the address of FedEx Forum.

A male victim was transported to Regional One Health Medical Center in critical condition and no other injuries were reported, police said.

Police say they have not identified a shooter and do not know how many times the person was shot, or why.

“A person was shot tonight at FedExForum during the Lil Baby concert.

The incident is under investigation and we are fully cooperating with the Memphis Police Department,” a spokesperson for FedEx Forum said in a statement.

Lil Baby was rushed off the stage when shots were fired inside the venue, WREG-TV reported.

Memphis police also say they are in the early stages of their investigation.