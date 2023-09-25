Monday, September 25, 2023 – A businessman who allegedly beat up his wife and destroyed her mobile phone after she confronted him for using her car to drive another woman around, was charged with assaulting malicious damage to property.

Mr Polycarp Omondi was charged with unlawfully assaulting and causing actual bodily harm to Ms Rosemary Anyango at her house in Tena Estate, Nairobi on September 18, 2023, contrary to section 251 of the Penal Code.

Mr Omondi was also charged with destruction of property contrary to section. 339 (1) of the Penal Code where he is accused of willfully and maliciously damaging Ms. Anyango’s phone worth Sh57,000.

Ms Anyango was on a public service vehicle (PSV) headed to her husband’s workplace to pick up her car when she saw it on the road.

She alighted from the PSV and hired a boda boda rider to help her trail her husband because she suspected him of having an affair with another woman.

Mr Omondi drove to a bar in Buruburu estate where he parked.

And Ms. Anyango alighted and stood at a distance to observe him.

After some time, Mr Omondi came out of the bar with a woman and entered the car and they locked themselves inside.

Ms Anyango went to the car and knocked but Mr Omondi ignored her and sped off.

Ms Anyango and her rider overtook the car along Outering Road and attempted to stop him by blocking his way but Mr Omondi allegedly knocked them down leaving the rider with bruises.

He drove home where Ms. Anyango found him and demanded her car keys and ordered him out of her house.

The suspect allegedly grabbed her and assaulted her while strangling her.

She later attempted to make a call using the phone but Mr Omondi allegedly snatched it from her and smashed it on the floor.

Ms Anyango later went to the hospital before reporting the matter to the police and Mr Omondi was arrested.

Mr. Omondi denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwany of the Makadara Law Courts and told the court through his lawyer Melisa Achieng that he had sorted the matter with the complainant and she was ready to withdraw the case.

However, Ms Anyango had not turned up in court to withdraw the case.

The suspect was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on November 15, 2023, for possible withdrawal while the hearing will start on March 26 if the matter will not have been withdrawn.