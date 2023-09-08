Friday, September 8, 2023 – Kenya, under the able leadership of President William Ruto, has set the record by doing what others thought was impossible.

This is after it started exporting Omena to China to the utter surprise of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and his critics.

The first 52-tonne shipment of Omena arrived in the Chinese Hunan Province on September 8 from Kenya to mark the start of an export business.

Changsha customs office in Hunan Province noted that the first batch arrived after a month of transport through the sea and that it is the largest shipment so far.

Omena is produced by fishing communities around Lake Victoria and is a common delicacy in lake region counties.

Chinese snack companies have been importing Omena since June using flights carrying a maximum of 315kg per flight to Hunan province before.

The Chinese-based company, Jinzai Food Group which imports the Omena, has set a base in Kenya to handle the processing, drying, and packaging of the Omena before exportation.

Unlike Kenyans who prefer omena with ugali, Jinzai Food is using omena to manufacture a popular Hunan-flavored snack.

According to reports, Hunan is one of the most active Chinese provinces in terms of trade ties with Africa and is a trailblazer in China-Africa cooperation.

The East Asia economic powerhouse is building an agricultural “Green Channel” initiative to enhance food imports from Africa.

Kenya has opted for Chinese market exports, from the traditional European and Middle Eastern markets since it is lucrative earning Kenyan farmers a fortune.

The Kenyan DAILY POST