Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Member of Parliament has dared former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to expel him for working with President William Ruto.

Speaking at the home of former Kajiado Governor David Nkedianye on Monday evening in Kitengela, Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi Kanchory dared Raila Odinga to send him a disciplinary letter because of his association with the Head of State.

“If he wants us to return to the voters, we will go. But let Raila know that there are no votes carried in bags, the votes are with the people,” he said.

Memusi also urged all Maasai community leaders from Kajiado, Narok, and Laikipia counties to rally behind the government of President Ruto.

“We bitterly lost the 2022 general elections, because of many factors. Let me not delve into that, but it has now reached a time when we, Maa leaders, should clearly understand the way forward,” Kanchory said.

The ODM lawmaker told his boss, Raila, that association with the government is not a sin but is a freedom provided for in the Constitution.

“Our Constitution is very clear on the freedom of association,” he said.

