Saturday, September 9, 2023 – A social media user has aired his family’s dirty linen in public after his mother destroyed a car that he gifted his dad last year.
His mother was reportedly not happy when he bought his dad the car.
She got violent after a domestic dispute and destroyed the car.
He shared photos of the damaged car and lamented how he made a huge sacrifice to buy his dad the car despite earning a meagre salary.
Check out his post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>