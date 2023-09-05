Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Siaya County Senator, Oburu Odinga, is the man of the moment after he proposed the man who should succeed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as Luo community kingpin.

Oburu, who spoke last week, said that Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi is the man who has the balls and courage to succeed Baba as the next Luo kingpin.

The senator lauded Wandayi as a brilliant politician who has learned and mastered political skills in the footsteps of Raila.

“Wandayi knows what Raila is thinking about.

“Within a short period, people have seen his political prowess,” Oburu said.

However, on Monday, Oburu denied endorsing Wandayi as Raila Odinga’s successor and said the former Premier is fit and talk of succession is premature.

“Jakom is fit as a butcher’s dog and the talk of his successor is premature,” Oburu told a local daily.

