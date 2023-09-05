Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s eldest brother, Dr Oburu Oginga has named two Luo community politicians that he will not allow to succeed his brother as Luo kingpin.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Monday, Oburu who is also a Siaya County senator said he would not allow Kisumu County governor Prof. Anyang Nyongo and his Siaya County James Orengo, to succeed Raila Odinga because they are too old, and in the same age bracket as Raila Odinga.

“But it was interesting to mention people who are almost of Raila’s age mates as possible successors wondering how?” Oburu said.

He added: “How do you talk of Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o and Siaya Governor James Orengo, as possible successors.”

Oburu termed such succession talks as outrageous and not politically tenable.

“Despite everyone being entitled to his or her opinion and democratic rights, such discussion only undermines the leaders’ consciousness,” he said.

Last week, the senator stirred political discussion after making a sensational statement on Luo succession politics.

Oburu claimed that Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi was fit to succeed Raila as the next Luo Political Kingpin.

The Kenyan DAILY POST