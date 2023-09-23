Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Two roommates are fortunate to be alive after a bullet pierced through their ceiling, made a hole through the middle of their mattress, and landed under their bed.

One of the occupants of the room – a nursing student – said they were away from home when the incident happened, which is why no one was on the bed.

She explained that when they came home, they found a hole in their ceiling, so they began searching the room and also found a hole through their bedsheet. They removed the bedsheet to see that the hole went all the way through the mattress and the bed base.

The bullet was found on the floor, under the bed.

Watch the video below.